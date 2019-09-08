LA PORTE, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies have recovered the bodies of three children who were overcome by waves Thursday evening at Sylvan Beach in La Porte.

Deputies said four kids were swimming when they possibly went beyond a water safety buoy and got caught up in waves.

One of the children resurfaced and is being treated by EMS officials.

Deputies were searching overnight for the remaining three children, ages 7, 11 and 13, whom they believe are siblings.

Witness: 'It's sad ... I couldn't sleep'

Witness Tasha Price returned to Sylvan Beach to place flowers in water Friday morning.

"It's sad," she said. "I couldn't sleep. I stayed up til 4 o' clock, had to get up at 5 o' clock, and I couldn't do it. The babies are more important than sleep."

She said the parents of drowned siblings are in her prayers and that their father didn’t want to go on living upon hearing devastating news last night

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM