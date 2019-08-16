AMARILLO, Texas — Imagine waking up millions of dollars richer!

Well, that's some lucky person's reality after winning $2.05 million in last night's Texas Two Step drawing.

Texas Lottery

According to the official Facebook page for the Texas Lottery, the ticket was sold in Amarillo.

What began as $200,000 quickly grew to more than a $2,000,000 prize.

Thursday night's drawing was the largest prize up for grabs in more than a decade and the third-largest Texas Two-Step prize on record.