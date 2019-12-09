SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio City Council approved the Fiscal Year 2020 Budget at a meeting on Thursday.

The $2.9 billion budget includes a new property tax homestead exemption, funding for domestic violence prevention and funding to hire 16 more San Antonio police officers.

The city says it included thousands of residents in the decision-making process through town hall meetings, community meetings and public hearings.

Below is a list of notable funding items, according to city officials.

* $1.6 million invested in a coordinated effort to address family violence and provide trauma informed care

* $1.3 million to hire 16 more San Antonio Police Officers, six of which will increase supervision within the Crisis Response Team (CRT). The remaining ten positions will be SAFFE officers and will augment the work of the CRT

* $34.8 million for a coordinated approach to housing, accomplished by leveraging funds from external partners

* $110 million for street maintenance funding for projects across the city

* $17 million for sidewalk improvements, including a new sidewalk repair crew

* $219,000 for a new micro-mobility team, dedicated to planning and implementing micro-mobility lanes for bicycles, scooters and other forms of transportation

* $1.9 million and 16 new positions to support parks and greenways

* $1 million to address homelessness, funded by 50 cent fee increases to the river barge and Tower of Americas tickets, respectively

* $2 million added to the City’s reserves to plan for the impact of state imposed revenue caps, which will take effect in Fiscal Year 2021

* $500,000 additional investment in the Parks Tree Fund, which provides for the preservation and adoption of trees

Click here for more informtion about the city budget.

RELATED: Mayor Ron Nirenberg shares more on the Climate Action & Adaption Plan

RELATED: San Antonio City Council approves resolution to end gun violence

RELATED: Nirenberg: San Antonio needs to drive out racism, bigotry