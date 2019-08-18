CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Sunday morning, surfers set out into the ocean near Bob Hall Pier to compete in the 2019 Texas State Surfing Championships.
The one-day competition sponsored by the Taylor Recovery Center and is a part of the Texas Gulf Surfing Association.
Their mission is to promote surfing along the state's coast while educating and encouraging good sportsmanship.
If you enjoy surfing and want to compete TGSA has more information on their website.
