SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County officials have identified a man who was shot to death on the city's east side Thursday as 20-year-old Andres Estrada.

Estrada was found just before midnight Wednesday night in the 2900 block of Rigsby Avenue, near the intersection with S. W.W. White Road.

Officers said Estrada was walking away from another man when he was shot in the stomach. The suspect drove off in a white Ford Expedition.

Estrada was transported to SAMMC in critical condition, where he later died.

As of Friday, no arrests had been made in the case.