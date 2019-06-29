SAN DIEGO — Press Conference by San Diego County Fair CEO, Tim Fennell and Deputy General Manger, Katie Mueller:

A two-year-old boy has died after contracting E. coli linked to the San Diego County Fair, according to the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency.

“Our hearts, our prayers, our thoughts go out to the family and friends of this child,” said San Diego County Fair CEO Tim Fennell.

Three other cases were also confirmed by HHSA. The ages of the children range from two to 13 years of age.

According to the HHSA, the children are believed to have visited the San Diego County fair from June 8 to June 15 and had symptoms from June 10 to June 16.

Three of the four case did not require hospitalization, but the two-year-old who was hospitalized died on June 24 from a complication of the disease.

The source of the E.Coli bacteria is under investigation, but all children had a report of visiting the animal areas or the petting zoo, or had other animal contact at the San Diego Fair.

As a result, San Diego County Fair officials have closed public access to all animal areas, including the petting zoo.

"Safety is and will continue to be our number one priority," said Katie Mueller, San Diego County Fair Deputy General Manger.

During their press conference Friday night, fair officials confirmed that all food facilities had been re-inspected and no link was found the cases involving the children.

County fair officials said the most important step people should take to help prevent an infection is to practice good handwashing hygiene.

Always wash hands thoroughly after contact with animals or their environments (at farms, petting zoos, fairs, even your own backyard).

Everyone, especially young children, older individuals, and people with weakened immune systems, should wash their hands before eating or drinking.

The San Diego County Fair will remain open until July 4.