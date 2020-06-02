ELKRIDGE, Md. — A search is underway for a missing 2-year-old boy who was last seen running barefoot from family members outside his home in Elkridge, Md., late Wednesday night, Howard County Police said.

Ethan Adeyemi followed an adult who was leaving his home in the 7800 block of Blue Stream Drive around 10:20 p.m. A family member called police when they could not find him, police said.

Police believe the toddler to be on the spectrum, but said he has not been officially diagnosed due to his age. He is non-verbal but will clap in response to his name, police said

Adeyemi is described as a black boy who his short for his age. He was last seen wearing burgundy sweatpants and a blue sweatshirt with white writing. The boy is not wearing socks or shoes.

Local authorities, including K9 units, are searching the area to locate him.

Police aircraft, including HCPD drones and helicopters from neighboring jurisdictions, are unable to be a part of the search due to weather conditions.

Police have asked residents in the area to turn on their exterior lights and to check their homes.

Anyone with information about Adeyemi's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

