SARASOTA, Fla. — Two toddlers have been flown to the hospital after a bike accident in Sarasota.
A man was towing the boys -- ages 3 and 5 -- in a wagon behind the bicycle when the bike hit a curb, and the children were ejected.
Officers are asking people to avoid the area of 17th Street and U.S. 301.
The condition of the children was not immediately released.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.
