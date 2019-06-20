SARASOTA, Fla. — Two toddlers have been flown to the hospital after a bike accident in Sarasota.

A man was towing the boys -- ages 3 and 5 -- in a wagon behind the bicycle when the bike hit a curb, and the children were ejected.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area of 17th Street and U.S. 301.

The condition of the children was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.