SAN DIEGO — Three people were transported to the hospital Wednesday from a home in Tierrasanta where a 2-year-old died earlier this week, according to San Diego police. The child's mother along with a male and female described as the mother's cousin and the cousin's boyfriend were transported to the hospital after San Diego Fire-Rescue Department personnel were dispatched to the home.

The mother’s cousin and the cousin’s boyfriend were found overdosed and unconscious at the home in the 10300 block of Leary Street around 10:15 a.m. The boyfriend had also been bitten on his ear by the family dog. Both were transported to a hospital.The mother of the deceased 2-year-old was sent to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

On Monday afternoon, police were called to the home after the mother reported to 911 that she had just awoken up from a nap and could not locate her daughter. Her call disconnected and she called back saying she had found the 2-year-old in her car unresponsive, SDPD media-services Officer Billy

Hernandez said.

Medics went to the home and tried in vain to revive the girl before pronouncing her dead at the scene, Hernandez said.

Police were investigating the toddler's death. A Watch Commander confirmed that child abuse detectives were on scene Monday evening.

After seven hours of investigating, the car was towed away and the mother was driven away from the scene in the backseat of a police car, but she was not in handcuffs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.