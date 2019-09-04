Two people have been transported to the hospital with critical injuries following a shooting in the Denver Heights area Tuesday, and SAPD say they are searching for a third individual who they believe fleed from the area.

The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. at a home near St. Anthony Avenue and Virginia Boulevard. Authorities say they arrived to find the two victims, both teenage males, with multiple gunshot wounds.

An SAPD spokesperson said officers' preliminary investigation shows the two victims were shooting in each others' direction from opposite sides of the street, adding they were "pretty far apart."

As of about 2:30 p.m., investigators were still processing the crime scene.

If anyone has information on the shooting, SAPD is asking that you contact investigators at (210)207-7273.

