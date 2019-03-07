WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. — A 'major fire' broke out at a Jim Beam facility Tuesday night and crews are still working to put it out.

WKYT in Lexington reported that the facility is on McCracken Pike near Versailles. They spoke to Woodford County Emergency Management Director Drew Chandler, who said that two barrel warehouses caught fire around 11:30 p.m.

Crews have put out the fire in the second warehouse, but flames were still visible 5 hours after the fire started. Several crews are working on the fire.

Chandler said that it's possible that the fire was caused by a lightning strike, but nothing has been confirmed, according to WKYT. He also said that the facility houses 45,000 barrels of bourbon.

Jim Beam barrels hold about 53 gallons of bourbon, which means that over 2,000,000 gallons of bourbon could be compromised. It is unclear how much damage the facility sustained.

A reporter from LEX18 in Lexington said that the fire was still active as of 8:30 a.m. and that local emergency management officials expect it to "last for several more hours." According to LEX18, no injuries have been reported in the fire or the response.

The Kentucky Distilllers' Association commented on the situation on Wednesday, thanking all of the first responders who are working on the fire.

This is a developing story.