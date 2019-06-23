ST. LOUIS — Police believe a man shot another man and then himself Saturday evening in the Kingsway East neighborhood.

Officers responded at 6:32 p.m. to a home in the 2900 block of N. Euclid. They found 23-year-old Isiah Merchant and 54-year-old Michael Merchant suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that Isiah shot Michael and then himself.

The homicide division is handling the investigation.

