WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Two people were killed after a helicopter crashed Tuesday in Williamson County, officials said.

The crash was reported around 12:45 p.m. on County Road 346 near Granger.

According Patricia Gutierrez with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, the Hughes H369FF had taken off around 12:15 p.m. from the Georgetown Municipal Airport.

Officials said the helicopter went down about 15 miles east of the airport, hit power lines, crashed into a field and burst into flames.

First responders were initially unable to get close to craft because a power line that was attached to the helicopter was on fire, Gutierrez said.

Officials had to make sure the power was off before they could approach the plane, according to Gutierrez.

Rescuers found two people, who have not yet been identified, dead at the scene.

It is unclear how many people were on board the helicopter or where the craft was headed.

Federal Aviation Administration investigators were called to the crash site and the National Transportation Safety Board was notified, officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation, according to officials.

