Texas officials investigating fatal party boat incident on Lake Conroe; 53 people rescued

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials identified the victim as an 80-year-old man rescued from the water along with dozens of others.

CONROE, Texas — A passenger has died in the hospital after being one of several dozen people rescued from a capsized party boat Saturday night on Lake Conroe, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Several calls came in about multiple people in the water around 8 p.m. near Regency Point.

Officials confirmed 53 people, including passengers and crew, were on board when the vessel capsized. Investigators said two people were taken to the hospital. One person, an 80-year-old man, was in critical condition but later died. The second person was last reported to be stable.

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough said residents living along the lake had already started pulling people from the water from their private docks when crews arrived.

Officials said everyone is accounted for.

According to the county judge, there was diesel fuel in the water and multiple people were decontaminated before being shuttled to their cars.

The area is expected to remain blocked off for the next few days as crews work remove the boat and debris, officials said.

TPWD is still investigating the official cause of the incident. Although, according to Keough, investigators believe the thunderstorm over the area may have been a factor.

Keough released a statement early Sunday that read, in part:

"So much bravery and teamwork tonight helped save so many from what could have been a complete disaster and a mass rescue operation didn’t turn into a mass casualty event.

I personally like to thank the residents of Regency Point who stepped up immediately to help their fellow man in a crisis and began rescuing people despite the dangers to themselves.

All of the responding agency’s went above and beyond and made sure everyone was safe and well take care of."