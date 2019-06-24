LYONS, Colorado —

Rescuers used a high line and a special raft designed for swift water rescues to reach two hikers that were stranded on the south side of the South Saint Vrain River, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the men signaled for help using a flashlight and a long stick, the sheriff's office said. Two different people saw their signals and called 911.

Rescue personnel from the Lyons Fire Department, Boulder Emergency Services, and BCSO deputies responded to the scene. Due to the depth of the water and swift current, they performed a technical rescue using a high line and special raft to bring the men safely back across the river.

No injuries were reported.

