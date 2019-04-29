KYLE, Texas — Two Frisco ISD students were killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday on I-35 in Kyle, Texas, about 20 miles south of the Austin area.

The crash happened near an access road on I-35 and Windy Hill Road in Hays County, shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to report by KVUE, a Tegna station in Austin.

Witnesses told KVUE that a pickup truck hit a car with five passengers in it.

Officials said the driver in the pickup truck, 61-year-old Macario M. Hernandez of Buda, caused the wreck and ran away from the scene.

Frisco ISD confirmed that the students attended Wakeland High School. 16-year-old Peyton Weissman and 18-year-old Hayden Weissman were killed, and three other passengers were taken to the hospital.

"The Frisco ISD community is heartbroken to learn of the sudden passing of two of our students. Crisis counselors will be on campus this week for any students or staff who need support during this difficult time. There is no school today across the District due to staff development," a Frisco ISD statement read.

The teens wore seat belts at the time of the crash, officials said.

Hays County Sheriff's Office deputies quickly located Hernandez and took him into custody.

Hernandez faces charges, including two counts of accident causing death and three counts of accident causing serious bodily injury. Additional charges may be added.

