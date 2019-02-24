CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Two bodies have been recovered from a deadly plane crash Saturday in Chambers County, Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the plane's operator Atlas Air said three people were on board when the 767 cargo aircraft Flight No. 3591 crashed into Trinity Bay.

The National Transportation Safety Board arrived at the crash site late Saturday, chairman Robert Sumwalt said.

Sumwalt said the crash was caught on video.

The plane was en route from Miami International Airport to Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport. It departed Miami at 10:30 a.m.

Sumwalt said it was approaching Intercontinental on the standard arrival routes from the southeast. At 12:30 p.m., the pilots contacted Houston approach control as they were descending about 18,000 feet.

Air traffic control advised the pilots of light to heavy rain ahead and provided radar information. The aircraft was cleared to descend to 3,000 feet at 12:36 p.m.

But just three minutes later, when the plane was about 6,000 feet and traveling at 240 knots, communication and radar contact was lost with the aircraft, according to Sumwalt.

He said security video of the crash has been provided from the Chambers County Jail, which is only about a mile and a half away from the area.

"The aircraft is in the video. As it's descending, it's descending in a deep descent," Sumwalt said, adding it was headed nose down.

Sumwalt said the plane is in the video for about five seconds.

The video is being sent to the NTSB's lab in Washington, D.C. for a detailed analysis, Sumwalt said.

“By looking at the video, I saw no evidence of the aircraft trying to turn or pull up at the last moments," he added.

Sumwalt said the crash "is very much a mystery."

"And the NTSB has 52 years of solving mysteries such as this and I'm confident that we will be able to get to the bottom of this," he said.

Hawthorne said the sheriff's office did not yet have positive identification from the medical examiner's office, so it would not be identifying the deceased until further notice.

CBS News is reporting Sean Archuleta was killed in the crash. He was riding in the jump seat of the aircraft, according to CBS News.

