SAN ANTONIO — A 19-year-old woman has died after getting shot in the head at a southeast side apartment complex.

It happened on East Southcross Road near Pecan Valley around 1:30 a.m.

Police say a man and woman were in the bedroom of an apartment while three other people were in other rooms. Those three people reportedly heard a gunshot. Witnesses say the man in the bedroom walked out of the apartment.

The other three people called for help and the 19-year-old woman was taken to BAMC in critical condition. The Medical Examiners Office confirms that she later died.

Police say he drove off in a BMW with paper license plates. He has not been arrested.

Police are still investigating.