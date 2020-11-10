19-year-old female arrested and charged with kidnapping

Saturday night a CCPD patrol officer spotted the female and three missing children walking near SPID and Ennis Joslin.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 19-year-old Helen Alvarez was arrested and charged with the kidnapping of three children that occurred on Saturday evening.

Police were told that an acquaintance of the Mother left the location with 3 of her children, without the Mother’s consent.

The mother told police that they were at the location and the acquaintance offered to assist the mother with watching her three youngest children as she was finalizing her purchase. The mother said when she was done, she realized the suspect and children were gone.

After searching the mother then called police. The children were last seen at 5:00 p.m. near the area of Staples and Carmel Parkway.

Officers searched the area and reviewed surveillance footage in the area. Officers also followed up on possible sightings.

At 9:15 p.m., a CCPD patrol officer spotted the female and three children walking near SPID and Ennis Joslin. The female and three children were contacted and properly identified.

According to police the female and children were transported to the main station, where the children were reunited with their mother.