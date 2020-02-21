SAN ANTONIO — A man is facing charges after police say he sent sexually-charged messages to a 12-year-old victim through Snapchat.

An arrest report from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Andrew Cummings is charged with online solicitation of a minor under 14 years old.

Police say the victim's father and grandmother showed police sexually-charged messages and pictures sent through Snapchat.

The arrest report says the girl's father was able to identify Cummings in a photo line-up and he was arrested.

