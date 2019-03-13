SAN ANTONIO, Texas — An 18-wheeler rollover crash on North Loop 1604 was causing a major traffic snag for Northeast San Antonio commuters early Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported just after 4 a.m. and caused a large closure of the main roadway between Redland to Bulverde Roads.

At 5 a.m., officials were still working to clear the roadway and reported portions of the access road and median were also affected by the accident.

No injuries were reported in the crash. Further details were not immediately available.