ATASCOCITA, Texas — A teen was injured Thursday evening in a shooting stemming from a drug deal outside Atascocita High School.

It occurred in the school parking lot. Deputies said the 16-year-old was shot in the foot and grazed across the torso. His wounds are non-life-threatening, deputies said.

The injured student was conscious and speaking, according to deputies.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the student that was injured was attempting to buy a small amount of marijuana from 17-year-old Mikael Neciosup, also a student at Atascocita High School.

Overnight, Neciosup was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. He is being held in the Harris County Jail without bond.

The sheriff also confirmed that it was Neciosup in Snapchat videos posted Thursday night mocking deputies and bragging about the shooting.

Gonzalez tweeted the arrest came after a collaboration among HCSO, the Precinct 4 Constable's Office and Humble ISD Police.

At the time of the shooting, deputies said they were searching for two teens who fled in a red Chevrolet Impala.

Deputies were able to find Neciosup after tips came in from neighbors after information about the car went out. They were able to track him down to the 120 block of N. Houston Ave.

Humble PD did a traffic stop and took him in around 10:30 p.m.