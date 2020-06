Chapa was last seen on Monday, June 15. If you have any information on where she may be, call police at (361) 368-1400.

ODEM, Texas — Loved ones of a missing girl from Odem are asking for the community's help to bring her back home. We're told 17-year-old Jenna Chapa was last seen on Monday, June 15.

The San Patricio County Sheriff's Office is helping the Odem police department with the case.

If you have any information on where she may be, call police at

(361) 368-1400.

