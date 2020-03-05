SAN ANTONIO — Balcones Heights police say a 16-year-old girl was shot in the head early Sunday morning.

Officers were reportedly working a burglary at the Metro PCS near 4300 Fredericksburg Road around 4 a.m. That's when they heard several shots fired at an apartment complex 100 yards away.

Officers stopped the driver of a Dodge Charger who was trying to flee, and took three suspects from the vehicle into custody.

Police say officers then found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head towards the back of the apartments. She was taken to University Hospital, but pronounced dead shortly after.

Balcones Heights Police Chief, John Jahanara, says the investigation is ongoing.

"We have a crime scene with drug, we have guns, and we have three different areas of this apartment complex, and different witness information accounting for different things that have happened," Chief Jahanara said.

Police say charges are pending for the three suspects in custody.

