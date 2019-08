SAN ANTONIO — Two 16-year-old boys were playing with a gun in an apartment when it accidentally went off and shot one of them in the chest, police said.

The incident took place around 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 12000 block of Scarsdale on the northeast side.

Authorities said the boy who brought the gun accidentally shot the other.

The teen shot was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The mother was not at the apartment, but police attempted to get a hold of her.