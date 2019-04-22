HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three young teenagers were hurt when the ATV they were riding crashed into a mailbox and then flipped multiple times in northeast Harris County, deputies say.
The incident happened in the 3900 block of Cedar Hill Lane at about 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say the ATV was being driven by a 13-year-old girl when she crashed. At the time of the wreck, deputies at the scene said the girl had swerved to try and avoid hitting a dog.
A 14-year-old male suffered serious head trauma. The girl and another 14-year-old male passenger had less serious injuries.
None of the teens were wearing a helmet, deputies say.
Deputies are now investigating to see who owns the ATV.
