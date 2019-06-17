SAN ANTONIO — A 14-year-old boy was transported to University Hospital after being shot in the stomach. The boy alerted his father he was hurt, so the father picked him up and took him to the fire station on Culebra.

A few minutes before the incident occurred, police were called to an attempted burglary, according to the homeowner.

The homeowner shot at a suspect who he claims was attempting to break into the house that was under construction.

The attempted robbery took place on the 7000 block of Culebra.

Police are considering if these cases are linked together.