WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police in West Columbia say a teen girl who was missing for over two weeks has been found safe.

Nazareth Nicolle Sanchez-Peralta, 14, was reported missing on March 18 after she was seen on Hammond Avenue in West Columbia.

Sanchez-Peralta was located Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet by the West Columbia Police Department. Scott Morrison, the assistant chief with department, confirmed the teen was found safe.