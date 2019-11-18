KILLEEN, Texas — Police are looking for a teenage girl who has been missing for two weeks from Killeen.

Sherri Barnes, 14, was last seen on Nov. 4.

She is described as biracial, 130 pounds, 5 feet 5 inches, with brown hair and brown eye.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800.

