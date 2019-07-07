HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The 12-year-old girl who was thrown from a crash into a water-filled ditch on Friday morning has died, the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday.

The driver of the truck has been identified as Montana Morgan, according to the sheriff's office.

Morgan is accused of running a stop sign while heading eastbound in the 22100 bock of Stokes Road. The truck slammed into the ditch, ejecting the young girl.

The girl was found in the water. She was rushed to the hospital, but doctors determined Saturday she was brain dead, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies have not released the identity of the girl who died, but a memorial is growing for the child at the scene of the wreck. Her family has asked for privacy but also hopes the community learns from the incident. The young victim's parents said they had no idea their child was out late in the evening until they received a "horrible phone call" about the crash.

The sheriff's office said two other passengers, a male and female, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Another male passenger and the driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation into the wreck is on-going. So far no charges have been filed.

