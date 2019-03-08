LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Twelve children were injured in an apparent chlorine leak at a movie event at the Lake Jackson outdoor pool Friday evening.

City officials stated in a press released that six children were transported to a local hospital and another five were transported by their parents to receive treatment. All eleven children treated at the Lake Jackson hospital have been released.

One was transported to a Houston hospital. No word on if that child has been released.

“We are devastated that such a joyous event turned bad and attendees, especially children, were hurt. We will be reaching out to the families of those affected,” City Manage William P. Yenne said in the press release.

The city manager says a thorough investigation is underway, and all the necessary repairs will be made.

The outdoor pool will remain closed until it can safely be reopened.

“We thank all our parks staff on site for their quick actions. We thank our first responders who helped those in need,” Yenne said. “Again, we ask the community to offer up their prayers to the children and their families.”

