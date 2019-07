ALLEN, Texas — The Allen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Allen police said Maria Villanueva was reported missing around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Villanueva was last seen near the 500 Block of Hightrail Drive in Allen. She is described as having dark brown hair and was wearing a striped shirt, pink shorts and pink sandals.

Anyone with information about Villanueva’s whereabouts is asked to call Allen police at 214-509-4321.