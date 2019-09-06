FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — An 11-year-old girl was killed when she was accidentally backed over by a bulldozer in Labadie at around noon on Saturday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the accident happened in the 100 block of Skyview Lane.

A man was using a 2013 John Deere 750K Bulldozer to knock over trees when a tree fell across the bulldozer, according to the Highway Patrol report.

The man backed up the bulldozer just as Emma Proemsey, who Highway Patrol said was his daughter, drove behind it in a 2005 John Deere Gator. He didn’t see her and backed over her.

EMS workers pronounced her dead at the scene.