Lifetone Technology is recalling 10,000 HLAC151 Bedside Fire Alarm and Clocks due to a failure to fully alert those who have the alarms.

The defective units sound a low-frequency audio signal and spoken signal “Fire Get Out” in English and Spanish. However, the optional bed shaker, if attached, will not operate. The defective alarms have “Lifetone” printed on the front of the unit and a digital display with the date, time and type of emergency.

The recall involves alarms ranging in serial numbers including; AC160600001 through AC160604102 and AC170100001 through AC170106030

If you have a defective fire alarm, contact Lifetone Technology to receive a prepaid label for the return of the alarms and instructions on receiving a free replacement alarm.

You can call Lifetone Technology at 800-648-7923 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at lifetonesafety.com and click on the Product Safety tab for more information.

