PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The attached video is from Wednesday night when the story first broke. News of the girl's death came from police early Thursday morning.

A 10-year-old girl who was shot Wednesday has died and the suspect is still on the loose, Phoenix police said Thursday.

The girl was shot along with her father near 39th Avenue and Roosevelt Street Wednesday evening, according to Phoenix police.

Police said a white pickup truck closely followed a family of four—a father, mother and two daughters—as they drove home. The driver of the pickup truck shot at their vehicle after they pulled into the driveway, according to police.

The father and his 10-year-old daughter were taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. At that time, a police spokesperson said the 10-year-old may not survive her injuries.

Phoenix police said the girl's dad is still recovering from his injuries.

It is unclear why the driver of the pickup truck followed and shot at the victims. Police said it was possibly a road-rage incident, but they need more information.

There is no suspect in custody in relation to the incident, police said.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-839-8446 for Spanish. Callers can remain anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment, you're eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.