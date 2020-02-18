A 10-year-old boy is missing from Mason County. Thomas Leinneweber was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday after walking to his friend’s house in the 3200 block of Rasor Road W. in Belfair.

The Mason County Sheriff's Office said Monday that his friend wasn't home, so Thomas left and was last seen in a wooded, rural area between Trails End Lake and Devereaux Lake.

Mason County Chief Criminal Deputy Ryan Spurling said Tuesday morning that investigators spoke with some of Thomas’ friends who said that he had made a plan to run away from home.

“The friends had provided him with some food, an orange and banana, apple, that type of stuff,” Spurling said. “We were able to locate the peels in a pumphouse.”

The sheriff's office is using ground teams, a FLIR helicopter, and specialized dog teams to search for Thomas. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office and Thurston County Search and Rescue are also helping with the search.

More assets like ground teams and air support were being brought in Tuesday morning to help with the search.

Spurling said hypothermia is a concern due to the low temperatures Monday night.

“[Thomas] had a coat, but he wasn’t well supplied for this type of thing. At this point, I’m hoping he went to another friend’s house, maybe spent the night warm. I don’t know.”

Officials are urging the public to avoid the search zone, so well-intending people don't thwart official search efforts. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to search sheds, porches, vehicles, and other buildings on their property for Thomas as he may have sought shelter Monday night.

Thomas is described as a 4'6" tall Alaska Native weighing around 60 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He wears black-rimmed glasses and was last seen wearing a camo Carhartt coat, jeans, and black or brown boots.

Spurling said they are preparing for an extended search until Thomas is found.

“We are going to continue using as much resources as we can from neighboring counties to see if we can get this young man secured,” said Spurling.

If you have any information about Thomas, please contact the Mason County Sheriff's Office at 360-426-3302 or 360-426-4441.