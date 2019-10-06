HOUSTON — Police said they found 10 kilos of meth and some heroine in a pickup truck they were chasing Monday in southeast Houston.

A man and woman were arrested after the chase ended on the Gulf Freeway service road near Broadway.

The man was behind the wheel. The woman was in the passenger seat.

The chase lasted for about 40 minutes. Air 11 was over the chase for about 10 minutes and saw the truck reaching speeds of at least 100 mph.

After getting stuck behind another pickup truck and an 18-wheeler the man and woman eventually surrendered.

Police quickly moved the scene to a nearby parking lot so they can get traffic moving.

This is a developing story.

