SAN ANTONIO — The body count in the San Antonio region this year is well into the double-digits after a body was found in the parking lot of the Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector Office Thursday morning.
According to officials, a woman's body was found in the parking lot of the Vista Verde Building around 7:35 a.m.
The woman has not been identified.
The latest discovery makes the 10th body found in just 11 days near the Alamo City.
Just yesterday, SAPD's Police Chief William McManus denied rumors of a serial killer in the Alamo City, explaining that all of the cases are unrelated.
TIMELINE
These are the ten bodies found since Monday, July 8. One was found in Seguin, two in Medina County, one near New Braunfels, and six within Bexar County.
- MONDAY, JULY 8: Police in Seguin received a tip and searched a home, where they discovered human remains inside a bedroom. Three days later, investigators said the remains likely belonged to Jaqueline Louise Crayton. Her daughter, Delissa Crayton, has been arrested in connection with the remains.
- TUESDAY, JULY 9: Two bodies were discovered by a man checking on his cattle at his Medina County farm. Authorities identified the bodies as belonging to Jessica Sanchez, a Devine mother missing for nine days, and Jorge Jaramillo, her ex-boyfriend who is believed to have kidnapped her at gunpoint and later killing her in an apparent murder-suicide.
- WEDNESDAY, JULY 10: A man called police after he found a skull near the Tobin Park Trailhead on the northeast side. Authorities discovered the remains of a second body about 75 yards away from the first remains. Medical examiners have yet to determine the cause of death, and SAPD says the identities and cause of death will not be released for several weeks.
- THURSDAY, JULY 11: Human remains were discovered Thursday evening within a 20-mile radius where investigators conducted their search for missing San Antonio mother and businesswoman Andreen McDonald. Just two days later, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the remains belonged to McDonald, who had been missing for 133 days; her husband, Air Force Maj. Andre McDonald, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder.
- SUNDAY, JULY 14: The body of an 87-year-old woman was found in the 5900 block of Stonybrook in southwest San Antonio Monday.
- MONDAY, JULY 15: A delivery driver came across a man's body around 11:45 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Rustic Oak and Running Springs Dr. on the north side of the county. Wednesday, that man was identified as 22-year-old Marc Ramirez and police had arrested a 23-year-old woman accused of murdering him.
- TUESDAY, JULY 16: A cab driver came across a body face down on a downtown roadway Tuesday morning. Police said the victim had apparently suffered a deadly stab wound and a small laceration to the forehead. Authorities say they are working to identify the victim.
- THURSDAY, JULY 19: The body of a woman was found in the parking lot of the County Tax Office around 7:35 a.m.
