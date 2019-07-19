SAN ANTONIO — The body count in the San Antonio region this year is well into the double-digits after a body was found in the parking lot of the Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector Office Thursday morning.

According to officials, a woman's body was found in the parking lot of the Vista Verde Building around 7:35 a.m.

The woman has not been identified.

The latest discovery makes the 10th body found in just 11 days near the Alamo City.

Just yesterday, SAPD's Police Chief William McManus denied rumors of a serial killer in the Alamo City, explaining that all of the cases are unrelated.

TIMELINE

These are the ten bodies found since Monday, July 8. One was found in Seguin, two in Medina County, one near New Braunfels, and six within Bexar County.

