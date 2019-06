SAN ANTONIO — A 2-year-old boy is in stable condition with a possible broken leg after being hit by a driver, who didn't stop to see if he was okay.

The accident happened in an east side neighborhood around 2 a.m.

Police said that the child ran out into the street while his family was relaxing in the front yard in the 1400 block of Norfleet Street.

The toddler was hit by a black Mazda that took off.

Police are still looking for the driver involved.