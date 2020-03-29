A teenage girl was killed and five others were taken to a local hospital after an ambulance was involved in a major crash Sunday morning, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said.

The crash occurred around 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of Scyene Road and Glover Pass in Southeast Dallas.

The ambulance had been transporting a patient at the time of the crash. Officials said the ambulance was stopped at the Glover Pass intersection attending to a patient in the back of the ambulance while on the way to a hospital.

According to officials, a 15-year-old Latin male driver was speeding headed west on Scyene Road with two passengers: a 16-year-old Latin male riding in the passenger seat and a 16-year-old Latin female in the backseat. The driver lost control of the car, spun out and hit a road sign and a DART concrete bench before it flipped over and landed on its top before skidding to a halt and hitting the ambulance on the driver's side door.

When the car hit the ambulance, it caused the ambulance to rotate about 90 degrees to the right

The patient and both DFR members were injured but expected to survive, authorities said. The ambulance driver was released from the hospital with no injuries; the paramedic has a concussion but is expected to survive. The patient had no injuries from the accident.

The 16-year-old girl in the back seat of the car was killed, while the two other people in the car were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to officials.

The 15-year-old driver will be charged with manslaughter and four counts of assault, police said.

Names will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

