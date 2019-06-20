SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A man is dead after being shot while driving down a west-side street Thursday, San Antonio police have confirmed.

The man, who was driving a white Ford Expedition, crashed the vehicle into a business side in the 10000 block of Culebra shortly after sustaining a gunshot wound.

Police said they are searching for two suspects who reportedly shot the victim inside of the Expedition before fleeing the scene in a maroon car.

It was not clear when the suspects entered the victim's vehicle and shot him.

Further details were not immediately available