KATY, Texas — At least one person is dead after a small plane crashed into a building in Katy on Saturday morning.
This happened at the Mason Creek Community Center on Kingsland Boulevard around 10:30 a.m.
The plane crashed into a building and remnants of the plane also flew into a community pool.
Both the building and the plane are fully engulfed in flames. There are remnants of smoke in the area.
Deadly plane crash at Katy community center
The only confirmed fatality is the pilot. There was no one on the ground when it crashed, according to an emergency official at the scene.
KHOU 11 News has a crew headed to the scene.
This is a developing story.