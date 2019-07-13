KATY, Texas — At least one person is dead after a small plane crashed into a building in Katy on Saturday morning.

This happened at the Mason Creek Community Center on Kingsland Boulevard around 10:30 a.m.

Plane crash at the Mason Creek Community Center on Kingsland Boulevard

KHOU 11 News

The plane crashed into a building and remnants of the plane also flew into a community pool.

Both the building and the plane are fully engulfed in flames. There are remnants of smoke in the area.

Deadly plane crash at Katy community center A small plane crash in Katy left one pilot dead on Saturday morning. A small plane crash in Katy left one pilot dead on Saturday morning. A small plane crash in Katy left one pilot dead on Saturday morning. A small plane crash in Katy left one pilot dead on Saturday morning.

The only confirmed fatality is the pilot. There was no one on the ground when it crashed, according to an emergency official at the scene.

KHOU 11 News has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story.