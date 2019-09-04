SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say one person taken to the hospital after being involved in an east-side shooting Tuesday afternoon has died. Another individual is still in the hospital and battling his wounds.

SAPD said they responded to the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue around 1:30 p.m. in response to a shooting and found two teenage males shot. Officers' preliminary investigation showed they were shooting at each others from opposite sides of the street, according to officials.

A third individual also believed to have been involved fled the scene, police say. As of 5:50 p.m., no one has been arrested.

If anyone has information on the shooting, SAPD is asking that you contact investigators at (210)207-7273.