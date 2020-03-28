Updated March 29 with the victim's name.

A woman died and two others were injured after an ATV crash in Arlington, police say.

According to Arlington police, the incident happened around 10:55 p.m. Friday in the 7300 block of Vicari Drive.

Police believe the 20-year-old woman driving the ATV, identified Sunday by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office as Payton Marie Fischer, was traveling west on Melissa Dianne Drive with two other passengers when she lost control and struck a curb.

All three were ejected from the ATV, while the vehicle continued to roll until it struck a home.

Police said the woman was transported from the scene to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Officer will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

One of the passengers, a 17-year-old girl, was also transported to a local hospital and is being treated for her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The other passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was treated at the scene.

Arlington police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

