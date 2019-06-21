CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you love getting your tan on and relaxing with a fruity drink beside the pool, we might have found the dream job for you.

Hotels.com is hiring a poolhop. What's a poolhop, exactly? According to the job listing, a poolhop's responsibilities are simple: travel to some of the most incredible hotel pools in America, sip on fruity drinks, snap photos and document your experience on social media.

Seriously, that's it. And they're going to pay someone $10,000 to do it for two weeks this August. Plus, they'll give you one year of Hotels.com Gold Reward status and pay for your hotel and airfare to every pool you visit.

"Lounge by the pool. Document the experience. Get paid."

Hey, it's a tough job, but someone's got to do it. Even Gronk is shooting for the job.

There are a few qualifications. You must be at least 21, be available to travel for two weeks in August and know how to apply sunscreen (no, really that's an actual requirement).

You have until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 to apply for the job.

