The winner said they want to remain anonymous, but they claimed a second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $3 million for the drawing on Dec. 17.

The winning ticket was purchased at Fischer’s NM #37, located at 29202 Ralph Fair Road, in Fair Oaks Ranch. The ticket with Megaplier matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (21-32-38-48-62), but not the Mega Ball number (10).