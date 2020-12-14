'We’ve seen many victims every week' | Watch out for puppy schemes this holiday season

"The more expensive breeds that are either rare or hard to find, or just costly — those are the schemes that pop up a lot more."

SAN ANTONIO — To be a kid on Christmas morning opening your present and finding a puppy inside. Especially one as cute as a bulldog.

"It’s just such a popular breed and it’s such an adorable, lovable, wrinkly, cute — like, who can resist a bulldog?" said Kasondra Aguilar, Hill Country Bulldog breeder.

And bulldogs are in the top ten most popular breeds to purchase, according to Wag. We know the wrinkly breed pulls at peoples’ heart strings, and unfortunately, schemers know it too.

"Even if they’re just getting the deposit on what a bulldog would be, they’re making a substantial amount of money," said Aguilar.

She told us there is a ton of work and financial costs that go into it. And if you’re looking for a bulldog puppy online, especially around the holidays, you might want watch out for false listings.

"If you see someone who says they have a $500 bulldog, they just bought it, their son’s allergic, they just need to re-home it — be concerend," said Aguilar.

And Jason Meza with the Better Business Bureau told us these schemes are a big problem in the Alamo City.

"It happens far too often. South Texas is not immune to this. We’ve seen many victims every week who end up paying hundreds of dollars and no pet is ever found," said Meza.

And it’s a bigger problem for breeds like bulldogs.

"The more expensive breeds that are either rare or hard to find, or just costly — those are the schemes that pop up a lot more," said Meza.

Especially now in the pandemic, Meza told us how schemers are using COVID as an excuse to “rehome a dog.” Saying they just "can’t take care of it with everything going on."

But a lot of the times, there’s no dog at all. So, how can you verify your getting what you’re paying for?

"FaceTime is so easy, so if you think the deal is just great, then tell 'em really quickly, 'FaceTime me so I can see the puppy.' And if they can’t do that, then it’s a scheme," said Aguilar.

Meza told us reporting the act is also vital. "Schemes that go undetected don’t help anybody. In other words, if you don’t let others know what you found or how you fell into a trap, it’ll just happen again."

If you believe you’ve been a victim of a scheme, you can report it on the BBB's website, and the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov.

And if you do facilitate a deal online, Meza said using your credit card is still the "best way to go," incase things go south.

But before you follow through with any purchase, "Do what we call a reverse image search of the picture. Is it copied? Is it used in other websites? Is it used with a different name? Is that image that really tugs are your heart string actually a fake?" said Meza.

Aguilar also told us to do the research, and if you’re still set on getting a puppy, find the best breeder for you. Because she’s seen firsthand how a dog can become a part of the family.

"That’s really really rewarding — when I get to see them just become really perfect couch potatoes of the family," said Aguilar.

For more information about protecting yourself from schemes, visit the BBB's website.