Walmart launches 'Built for Better' with focus on sustainable sourcing, climate-conscious products

The company says it wants to help customers shop smarter.

BENTONVILLE, Ark — Walmart says it wants to help customers shop smarter.

The Bentonville Arkansas-based retail giant has created Built for Better, an online shopping spot that they say makes it easy for customers to shop for products that are good for us and the planet.

Icons will highlight more nutritious products or those made without specific materials or ingredients.

As for the planet, icons will highlight products designed to help reduce the impact on the earth.

The focus is sustainable sourcing and climate-conscious products.