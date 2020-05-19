USAA donates $6.3 million to local, national organizations to aid in the pandemic

“We’re proud to work with vital organizations that appreciate and respect the sacrifices of military families..."

SAN ANTONIO — USAA has announced is supporting military members, their families and local communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic by donating more than $6.3 million in national and local organizations.

The donations will provide funding across four main areas: financial support for military families, food insecurity in San Antonio and USAA campus locations, COVID-19 medical research and equipment and help to bridge the “digital divide” providing low-to-moderate income students and families access to online working and education.

“We’re proud to work with vital organizations that appreciate and respect the sacrifices of military families, to lend a hand in this time of great need,” said USAA President and CEO Wayne Peacock.

The contributions will support coronavirus vaccine research and treatment efforts through the Southwest Research Institute, Texas Biomedical Research Institute, UT Health San Antonio and UTSA.

Working with Operation Gratitude, USAA will also help provide care packages for first responders and healthcare professionals across multiple cities.