Turkey Leg Hut responds to lawsuit that says it owes nearly $1.3 million to food distributor

US Foods said it has been doing business with the popular Houston restaurant since September 2020, but the owners owe them a lot of money.

HOUSTON — A national food distributor has a bone to pick with Houston's Turkey Leg Hut.

US Foods Inc. filed a lawsuit alleging the popular restaurant owes almost $1.3 million.

According to the lawsuit filed on Dec. 1, Turkey Leg Hut originally owed $85,106.17, but with the interest rate and attorney fees, the total amount is $1,288,583.12 as of the court filing.

The lawsuit states it all started back in September 2020 when the restaurant agreed to pay 1.5% in interest per month on past-due payments and pay for attorneys' fees in the enforcement of the invoices. The lawsuit goes on to read that from May 2022 to September 2022, Turkey Leg Hut ordered produce from US Foods Inc. which totaled about $1.2 million. This included added interest and other costs and fees.

The owners of Turkey Leg Hut said the lawsuit caught them completely off guard and they were actually unaware of any pending lawsuits until the media started reaching out to them.

"From what we can see, this is not adding up and cannot comment further on the pending litigation. The math is not mathin'," owner Nakia Price wrote KHOU 11 in a statement.

Customers didn't seem too bothered about the allegations when the news broke.

"I would hope that whatever allegations those are, are untrue or there's a reason for it. I mean at the end of the day the economy is affecting everybody," Christina Harris from San Antonio said.

"The thing about it is, we all make mistakes, we all go through trouble. (Turkey Leg Hut) a staple of the community," another customer said.